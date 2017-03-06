Peru's president recalls envoy over attacks by Venezuela
LIMA, Peru — Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is calling his ambassador to Venezuela back home for consultations to protest a barrage of attacks by Venezuela's socialist government.
Monday's move statements by Venezuela Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez in which she called Kuczynski a "coward" and "friendly dog" working in the interests of the United States.
Kuczynski has been an outspoken critic of Venezuela's government and he discussed the need for joint action to contain the country's economic and political problems during a meeting last month with President Donald Trump at the White House.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has also criticized Kuczynski, saying the Peruvian leader's statements from the U.S. were offensive to Latin Americans resentful of past U.S. military intervention in the region.
