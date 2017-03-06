Police: British woman assaulted in weekslong Outback ordeal

SYDNEY, Australia — Officials say a British backpacker was sexually assaulted and held captive for weeks in the Australian Outback before being rescued by police who pulled over the car she was driving during a routine traffic stop.

Queensland state police said on Tuesday that officers noticed the 22-year-old woman had facial injuries and appeared distressed when they stopped the four-wheel drive along a highway in the rural town of Mitchell on Sunday.

The officers then found a 22-year-old man hiding in a storage alcove in the back of the vehicle.