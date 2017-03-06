Police open fire on protesters in southern Nepal, killing 3

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A government official says police in Nepal have opened fire on protesters who were attempting to disrupt a political rally, killing at least three. Many others on both sides were reportedly injured.

Home Ministry official Bal Krishna Panthi said police first tried to disperse the protesters with bamboo batons and tear gas before firing their guns. He said three people were fatally shot.

Panthi said 33 police officers were injured in the clash, but could not say how protesters were hurt.