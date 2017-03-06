Russian woman convicted of disseminating child porn released

MOSCOW — A provincial Russian court has overturned the verdict for a cleaning lady who was convicted of disseminating child pornography in a social media post decrying abuse.

Yevgenia Chudnovets, who worked in a kindergarten in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, was sentenced to six months in prison last November for posting a three-second video of child abuse in a summer camp. She called for the perpetrators to be punished. Individuals captured in the footage were eventually convicted and sent to prison.

In a rare ruling, the district court in the Kurgan region early Monday overturned the November verdict and ruled to release the woman who has spent three months in prison.