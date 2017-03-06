Scalia family donates justice's papers to Harvard Law School

The school announced Monday that the collection would include Scalia's writings from his tenure on the Supreme Court as well as his time as a federal appeals court judge, law professor and service in other government posts.

A statement from the school says the collection will be available for research on a schedule agreed upon by the Scalia family and the library. Papers from Scalia's work as a justice and appeals court judge will start being accessible in 2020, but material related to specific cases won't be opened during the lifetime of other justices or judges involved in the case.