Senate asks former Trump adviser to retain Russia material

WASHINGTON — A former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign says he has been contacted by the Senate intelligence Committee about its investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.

In response to the committee, Carter Page said he will "provide any information" that may be of assistance to the committee.

"I will do everything in my power to reasonably ensure that all information concerning my activities related to Russia last year is preserved," Page said in a letter addressed to North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the committee chairman, and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman.

The Senate panel will review Russia's interference in the presidential race, which intelligence agencies have concluded was carried out on Trump's behalf, and potential links between Russia and Trump's campaign advisers and associates. The lawmakers have asked about a dozen individuals and organizations, including the White House, to preserve relevant materials.

The FBI has also been investigating ties between Russia and Trump advisers and associates during the campaign.

Trump has denied having any knowledge of such contacts. He's grown increasingly angry over a stream of stories suggesting otherwise, including revelations last week that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the campaign. During his confirmation hearing, Sessions said he did not have contact with Russian officials.

Page, who briefly served as a foreign policy adviser to Trump's campaign, also met Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a July event on the sidelines of the Republican National Committee. Trump's team has tried to distance the president from Page, saying he never had significant contact with him.

In his letter to the Senate committee, Page blamed Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign for spreading false information about his connections to Russia.

