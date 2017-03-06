Slovenian leader: Invitation for Trump-Putin summit still on

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia's president says his invitation to host a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin still stands.

Borut Pahor told The Associated Press on Monday that a "tradition" of first meetings between U.S. and Russian presidents in the small Alpine state shouldn't be discarded — and Slovenia is also the U.S. first lady's native land.

In June 2001, former U.S. President George W. Bush and Putin had their first face-to-face meeting in Slovenia to explore the possibility of compromise on U.S. missile defence plans that Moscow opposed.

Pahor, whose EU country maintains close ties with both the West and Russia, says Trump and Putin "would be welcome in fine atmosphere."