Supreme Court sides with defendant claiming jury race bias

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has ruled that racial bias in the jury room can be a reason for breaching the centuries-old legal principle of secrecy in jury deliberations.

The court ruled 5-3 Monday in a case in which a juror reportedly tied defendant Miguel Angel Pena Rodriguez's guilt to his Hispanic heritage.

The juror's statements came to light after Pena Rodriguez was convicted. Two jurors reported that a third juror colleague determined that he was guilty because Pena Rodriguez is "Mexican, and Mexican men take whatever they want."