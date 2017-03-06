The Latest: Christie pal gets probation in United bribe case

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on the sentencing of former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman David Samson (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

One of New Jersey's former political power players has been sentenced to four years of probation for a bribery scheme involving United Airlines.

David Samson pleaded guilty last year for pressuring the airline to revive a money-losing flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to an airport near his weekend home in South Carolina in 2012.

Samson was chairman of the powerful Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and was negotiating with United over a hangar it wanted to build at Newark.

Samson is a former New Jersey attorney general who headed Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's transition team when Christie was elected in 2009.

The 77-year-old Samson apologized before sentencing. He had faced up to two years in prison, though his plea agreement allowed for the possibility of probation.

12:25 a.m.

