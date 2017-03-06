The Latest: Coroner: Missing Indianapolis woman drowned

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Latest on the death of an Indianapolis woman whose body was found on a sandbar by the Flatrock River (all times local):

5:12 p.m.

A coroner says an Indianapolis woman whose body was found on a sandbar in the Flatrock River appears to have drowned.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting released a statement Monday afternoon ruling the death an accidental drowning, pending toxicology results.

Columbus police officers found the body of 33-year-old Jacqueline Watts on Saturday morning on a sandbar by the river in the city's Noblitt Park. She had been reported missing by her family a day earlier.

Police Lt. Matt Harris says a witness reported seeing a woman matching Watts' description chasing a small dog on Friday afternoon.

___

2:30 p.m.

Police in southern Indiana say an animal lover lost her life trying to save a dog from a river.

Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris says a witness reported seeing a woman matching the description of 33-year-old Jacqueline Watts of Indianapolis chasing a small dog on Friday afternoon. Officers found Watts' body Saturday morning on a sandbar by the Flatrock River in the city's Noblitt Park.

Watts provided foster care and hospice care for animals, a Harris told a news conference Monday, "Bottom line, we lost a wonderful person."

Police also recovered the body of Ringo, the dog she was pursuing. A poster reporting the dog was missing said Ringo had cataracts and was deaf.

An autopsy on Watts was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

___

5:58 a.m.

