News / World

The Latest: Coroner: Missing Indianapolis woman drowned

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Latest on the death of an Indianapolis woman whose body was found on a sandbar by the Flatrock River (all times local):

5:12 p.m.

A coroner says an Indianapolis woman whose body was found on a sandbar in the Flatrock River appears to have drowned.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting released a statement Monday afternoon ruling the death an accidental drowning, pending toxicology results.

Columbus police officers found the body of 33-year-old Jacqueline Watts on Saturday morning on a sandbar by the river in the city's Noblitt Park. She had been reported missing by her family a day earlier.

Police Lt. Matt Harris says a witness reported seeing a woman matching Watts' description chasing a small dog on Friday afternoon.

___

2:30 p.m.

Police in southern Indiana say an animal lover lost her life trying to save a dog from a river.

Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris says a witness reported seeing a woman matching the description of 33-year-old Jacqueline Watts of Indianapolis chasing a small dog on Friday afternoon. Officers found Watts' body Saturday morning on a sandbar by the Flatrock River in the city's Noblitt Park.

Watts provided foster care and hospice care for animals, a Harris told a news conference Monday, "Bottom line, we lost a wonderful person."

Police also recovered the body of Ringo, the dog she was pursuing. A poster reporting the dog was missing said Ringo had cataracts and was deaf.

An autopsy on Watts was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

___

5:58 a.m.

Police in southern Indiana say they don't suspect foul play in the death of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found a day after her family reported her missing.

The Columbus Police Department announced the update Sunday on the investigation into the death of Jacqueline Watts. Authorities have scheduled a Monday news conference to discuss the case.

The department says officers found Watts' body Saturday morning on a sandbar by the Flatrock River in the city's Noblitt Park.

Police found the Indianapolis woman's parked car on Friday — still running and with its blinkers on — about a half-mile from where the body was found later. Police say Watts had apparently planned to drop off pets at her relatives' house in Columbus.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular