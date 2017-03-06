The Latest: Mom, 4 kids are identified as house fire victims

WARWICK, Mass. — The Latest on a Massachusetts house fire that killed a mother and her four children (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

A woman and her four children have been officially identified as the five people killed in a house fire in a small Massachusetts town.

The office of the Northwestern district attorney on Monday said a medical examiner has identified the mother as 42-year-old Lucinda Seago.

The office also says four of her children were killed. Their ages were 7, 9, 12 and 15. They haven't been named.

They died in a fire that reduced their rural Warwick home to rubble early Saturday. Seago's husband and a fifth child escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials have said the cause of the blaze was likely a wood stove in the kitchen.

___

1:15 a.m.

Residents of a small Massachusetts town are grieving after a woman and her four children were killed in a house fire.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2lR8Pf6 ) dozens of churchgoers gathered at the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Warwick for an emotional Sunday service.

The five victims perished in a fire that reduced their home to rubble early Saturday. Two other family members escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials have not identified the victims or survivors. They say the cause of the blaze is likely a wood stove in the kitchen and accidental in nature.