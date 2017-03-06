The Latest: Montana GOP convenes to pick House candidate

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on the Montana Republican Party meeting to pick a U.S. House candidate (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Montana Republicans have convened their meeting to pick a candidate for the U.S. House special election on May 25.

Delegates from across the state spent Monday afternoon meeting with the seven people competing for the party's nomination before gathering in a Helena hotel ballroom to vote in the evening. A total of 203 delegates are voting.

The winner will face musician Rob Quist, whom the Democrats nominated on Sunday.

The Libertarian Party is expected to choose its candidate this weekend.

Secretary of State spokeswoman Morgan Williams says no independent or minor-party candidate met Monday's deadline to turn in a petition, meaning that no other candidates will be on the ballot.

___

Noon

Montana Republicans are picking their candidate to take on Democrat Rob Quist in the special election to replace Ryan Zinke in the U.S. House.

Delegates from Republican county central committees across the state will choose between seven candidates on Monday night in Helena.

On Sunday, state Democrats voted for Quist, a popular musician and political newcomer, after four rounds of voting.

The Republican candidates include technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte, who recently lost an expensive governor's race to incumbent Democrat Steve Bullock.

The seven GOP hopefuls began their day answering questions in a candidate forum before about 60 voting delegates and several dozen observers.

Ginaforte used the forum to attack Quist. Gianforte painted Quist as far left politically and said the state doesn't need to send a musician to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

___