The Latest: Vermont college investigates rowdy protest

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Latest on the protest of a college's guest speaker who wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

A Vermont college says it has initiated an independent investigation into a protest in which the author of a book discussing racial differences in intelligence was shouted down during a guest lecture and a professor was injured.

Middlebury College president Laurie Patton said in a letter to the school community on Monday that once that work is completed the college will follow a process of determining a course of action for each person understood to be involved in last week's events.

She says people have the right to make their voices heard in support of and in opposition to other people and ideas but the college's concern is acts of disruption and violence.

Author Charles Murray's talk was moved to a different location and was live-streamed to the original venue. but protesters drowned it out.

The college says some protesters became violent and one pulled a professor's hair, twisting her neck.

3 p.m.

An author who was targeted by Middlebury College protesters thinks students who shouted down his talk last week should be sanctioned.

Charles Murray warned that anything less could become inspiration for other protests and has the potential "to be a disaster for American liberal education."

Murray is the author of "Coming Apart: The State of White America" and co-author of "The Bell Curve: Intelligence and Class Structure in American Life."

Hundreds of students chanted as Murray started to speak at an event Thursday, forcing the school to move the talk to an undisclosed location. Murray's talk was live-streamed to the original venue but protesters drowned it out.

Afterward, the school says some protesters became violent, with one pulling a professor's hair, twisting her neck.