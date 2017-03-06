Ukraine takes Russia to UN court over rebel funding, Crimea

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Ukraine is taking Russia to the United Nations' highest judicial body, accusing Moscow of financing separatist rebels and racially discriminating against ethnic Tartars and Ukrainians in the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Kyiv also is asking the International Court of Justice to order Russia to pay compensation for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014. The Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight was shot down with a surface-to-air missile over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.