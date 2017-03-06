Ukraine takes Russia to UN court over rebel funding, Crimea
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Ukraine is taking Russia to the United Nations' highest judicial body, accusing Moscow of financing separatist rebels and racially discriminating against ethnic Tartars and Ukrainians in the annexed Crimean Peninsula.
Hearings started Monday before a 16-judge panel at the ornate Peace Palace in The Hague into Ukraine's request for the court to impose "provisional measures" while the case proceeds, including ordering Russia to prevent any financing or arming of pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine and to stop discriminating against Tartars in Crimea.