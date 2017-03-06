US airstrikes kill former Guantanamo detainee in Yemen

WASHINGTON — U.S. airstrikes against an al-Qaida-linked militant group in Yemen killed a former Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, detainee who was released in 2009 despite earlier recommendations that he remain in custody because he was considered a high threat to America and its allies.

The Pentagon says Mohammed Tahar, a Yemeni, was killed Thursday. Tahar was held in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for seven years.

A March 2008 memo from the detention centre commander warned that Tahar would engage in extremist activities if he was released.

Also killed was Usayd al-Adani, an explosives expert and district leader of the group, al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.