US moves parts of controversial missile defence to SKorea

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The U.S. military has begun moving equipment for a controversial missile defence system to ally South Korea.

The announcement Tuesday by the U.S. military comes a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan.

The plans to deploy the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence system, or THAAD, have angered not only North Korea, but also China, which sees the system's powerful radars as a security threat.

Some South Korean liberal presidential candidates have also said that the security benefits of having THAAD would be curtailed by worsened relations with neighbours China and Russia.