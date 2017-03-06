US moves parts of controversial missile defence to SKorea
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The U.S. military has begun moving equipment for a controversial missile
The announcement Tuesday by the U.S. military comes a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan.
The plans to deploy the Terminal High-Altitude Area
Some South Korean liberal presidential candidates have also said that the security benefits of having THAAD would be curtailed by worsened relations with
South Korea and the U.S. have said they plan to have THAAD operational by the end of the year.
Most Popular
-
Passenger in Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal says 'flames went up' inside her after verdict
-
Technology enables legally-blind girl to see Calgary Flames game for the first time
-
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards relives glory from Calgary ’88 Olympics
-
Emma Watson fires back at critics of Vanity Fair photo shoot