Woman seeks right to trial in Trump University case

SAN DIEGO — A Florida woman wants to opt out of a settlement with President Donald Trump over fraud allegations at now-defunct Trump University, setting the stage for a possible trial if a federal judge agrees.

Attorneys for Sherri Simpson said in a court filing Monday in San Diego that lawyers for former students in class-action lawsuits promised in 2015 that they could ask to be excluded from any future settlement. A settlement announced less than two weeks after Trump's election allows class members to object to the terms, but they can no longer drop out, preventing any trial.