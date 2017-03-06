World's 1st woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, turns 80

President Vladimir Putin hosted Tereshkova at the Kremlin on Monday, praising her as "a role model for us and a symbol of service to the Fatherland."
He presented Tereshkova with a painting of seagulls over the Volga River, a reference to her call sign Chaika (Seagull) during her mission in June 1963.
The three-day mission made her an instant global celebrity and a poster figure for Soviet space glory. Tereshkova received a hero's welcome after the flight and was showered with awards and honorary titles.
She is still a member of the Russian parliament, serving as a deputy chair of committee for municipal issues