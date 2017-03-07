6 dismembered bodies found in bags left in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero have found six dismembered bodies in 13 bags in a mountain town.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia says state police and soldiers responded to a 911 call Tuesday and found the bags on the side of a road in Chilapa township near a wastewater treatment plant.

Alvarez says in a statement that the preliminary investigation suggests the killings could be related to competition for control of the opium poppy cultivation in the area.