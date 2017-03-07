Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centres get more threats

NEW YORK — The Anti-Defamation League and several Jewish community centres across the country have received a new round of bomb threats.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says there were five threats in New York City on Tuesday morning, including to the ADL.

The JCC Association of North America says several Jewish community centres got email or phone threats overnight and early Tuesday.

Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

On Friday, they arrested a Missouri man accused of making at least eight of the threats nationwide, including one to the ADL in New York.