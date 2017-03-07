Australian service marks third anniversary of MH370 tragedy

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government minister in charge of the suspended seabed search for Malaysia Airlines jet has joined victims' families and friends in the east coast city of Brisbane for a memorial service to mark the third anniversary of Flight 370's disappearance.

Darren Chester, minister for infrastructure and transport, and Angus Houston, the former Australian defence chief who co-ordinated the early months of the search efforts, were among around 100 who attended the private ceremony at a cathedral on Wednesday.

Several victims and relatives of the 239 passengers and crew aboard the Boeing 777 live in or near Brisbane.