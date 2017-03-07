Bolivia's Morales will return to Cuba for surgery
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Cuban state media say that Bolivian President Evo Morales will return to the island in April for a brief operation to remove a nodule on his vocal chords.
The state outlet Cubadebate quotes Morales as saying that doctors detected a small nodule that can only be removed when he's off medication. Late Monday's report says that the operation would only last about 15 minutes.
Morales flew to Cuba last week for treatment after losing his voice due to a sore throat. Doctors in Cuba determined that he suffered from a viral infection.
