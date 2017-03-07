British air force jets escort Romanian plane to safe landing
LONDON — British air force fighter jets have escorted a Romanian private plane to a safe landing after it experienced communications difficulties during a flight.
Birmingham Airport's Communications Officer, Sarah Collyer, said Tuesday the small Saab 340 aircraft with three crew aboard was intercepted as it arrived in British airspace from Bucharest.
She said the plane was "safely escorted to Birmingham International Airport," about 190
The airport's runway was closed for about 30 minutes after the plane, which was carrying freight, landed early Tuesday.
The interception, by two Typhoon jets and a Voyager, was "in accordance with normal operating procedures," she says.
The Royal Air Force has Typhoon pilots on standby around the clock to defend British airspace.
