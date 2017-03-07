China rejects accusations keeping defence budget under wraps

BEIJING — China's finance minister is rejecting accusations that the country is keeping its defence budget under wraps.

Xiao Jie's remarks came after China released its national budget without the usual figure for defence spending.

Xiao told reporters Tuesday that there was "no such thing as opacity in China's military spending," but that changes had been made in the way the information was prepared.

A finance ministry official on Sunday told The Associated Press that the budget was rising 7 per cent to 1.044 trillion yuan ($151 billion) this year, its highest level ever.