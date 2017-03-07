Confederate group won't take down rebel flag along highway

LEXINGTON, Va. — Despite the threat of fines, a pro-Confederate group in Virginia is refusing to take down a large rebel flag.

News outlets report that Rockbridge County officials said the 82-foot-tall flagpole had to be removed by Monday evening because it's too close to a public highway.

After the deadline passed, Grayson Jennings of the Virginia Flaggers issued a statement that flag is staying put.

Officials have threatened fines of $200 a day for the first 10 days of the violation, and $500 a day after that, for a maximum of $5,000.

Jennings says the group will apply for a permit to place the flagpole further back, but in the meantime, supporters have volunteered to pay whatever fines are incurred.