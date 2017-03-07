Court to hear case of Mississippi's Confederate flag fight

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments on a long-running feud over the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday over reviving a 2016 lawsuit filed by an African-American attorney, Carlos Moore.

Moore contends the flag is "state-sanctioned hate speech" and that it sends a message to black residents that they're second-class citizens.

A federal judge dismissed Moore's lawsuit in September, saying he lacked legal standing to sue.

Moore wants the appeals court to order the judge to hold a full trial on his arguments.