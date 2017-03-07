Europe launches latest earth observation satellite

PARIS — The European Space Agency has launched into orbit a fifth Sentinel satellite as part of its Copernicus earth observation program.

The 1.1 ton Sentinel-2B was successfully launched from French Guiana. It's joining twin satellite Sentinel-2A, which has been in orbit since 2015. Both have been designed to provide high-resolution optical images for land services.

The ESA said the twins will help produce extremely precise data expected to benefit agriculture as well as study climate and environment. Sentinel-2B will help track pollution of lakes and coastal waters, monitor land changes or produce disaster maps by providing information on floods, volcanic eruptions and landslide.