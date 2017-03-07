Ex-British spy who compiled unproven Trump dossier surfaces
LONDON — A former British spy who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump's purported activities in Russia has returned to work.
Christopher Steele said Tuesday he is "really pleased" to be back at work in London after a prolonged period out of public view. He went into hiding in January.
Steele works at a private security firm. He says he won't be making any further comments.
Trump has described the lurid reports in the dossier as
The dossier was reportedly produced as opposition research for the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.
It contains unproven allegations of
The Associated Press has not authenticated the claims.