Ex-Obama spokesman at Harvard for forum on press, presidency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Former Obama administration spokesman Josh Earnest is scheduled to participate in a Harvard University forum about interactions between the White House and the media.

Tuesday evening's "Press and the Presidency" panel is being hosted by Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

Earnest was White House press secretary under Democratic President Barack Obama from 2014 until Republican President Donald Trump took office in January.

Trump has accused Obama of wiretapping his campaign but has offered no proof. Earnest says he believes Trump made the allegation as a distraction from questions about Attorney General Jeff Sessions' meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sessions had earlier denied having contact with Russian officials.