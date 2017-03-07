German police search for man over killing of 9-year-old boy

BERLIN — German police have launched a manhunt for a 19-year-old man who allegedly killed a 9-year-old boy in the western town of Herne and boasted about the murder on a video posted online.

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the man bragged about the killing on the so-called darknet — an area of cyberspace invisible on the open internet often used for illegal activity.

Police have been searching for the man since the boy's body was found in the basement of a house in Herne on Monday night. Police in Herne couldn't immediately be reached for further details.