Germany urges EU to rally behind Poland's Tusk for top job

BRUSSELS — A senior German official is calling for European Union countries to rally behind Donald Tusk as the former Polish prime minister seeks a second term in one of the bloc's top positions.

EU leaders are to vote Thursday on who will head the EU Council for the next 2 1/2 years. The president chairs summits of the 28-nation bloc's leaders.

Tusk is a bitter rival of Poland's governing party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Poland wants a centre -right European lawmaker, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, to replace Tusk.