Guyana officials suspected of using state funds for homes
GEORGETOWN, Guyana — A former Cabinet secretary and the daughter of a former president of Guyana were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of illegally using state resources to build palatial homes for former top officials.
Roger Luncheon, who worked as secretary of the South American nation's Cabinet and head of its
The state has persistently alleged that officials including Jagdeo paid only $25,000 for house lots, about a third the value of the land at Sparandaam District on the east coast. Prosecutors also alleged that millions of dollars in state cash was used to develop the land and install infrastructure for the officials to build private homes.
The Special Organized Crime Unit said it had also arrested Lisaveta Ramotar, the daughter of former President Donald Ramotar.