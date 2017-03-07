Guyana officials suspected of using state funds for homes

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — A former Cabinet secretary and the daughter of a former president of Guyana were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of illegally using state resources to build palatial homes for former top officials.

Roger Luncheon, who worked as secretary of the South American nation's Cabinet and head of its defence board from 1992 to 2015, was picked up at the office of opposition leader and former President Bharrat Jagdeo. He was taken to police headquarters and questioned about the alleged undervaluing of a tract of land where Jagdeo and other former officials own homes.

The state has persistently alleged that officials including Jagdeo paid only $25,000 for house lots, about a third the value of the land at Sparandaam District on the east coast. Prosecutors also alleged that millions of dollars in state cash was used to develop the land and install infrastructure for the officials to build private homes.