'I got a new piercing': Branch impales ski instructor's lip

POCATELLO, Idaho — A ski instructor trying to jump between two trees on a Wyoming mountain says he crashed and ended up with an 18-inch branch impaling his lip.

Natty Hagood, who works at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, was snowboarding with friends last week. The 29-year-old tells the Idaho State Journal (http://bit.ly/2mC3fB5 ) that at first he thought his helmet strap got pushed into his face.

But he said he soon realized it was a branch jabbing through one side of his lip and out the other.

He joked to a friend that he got a new piercing and then broke the stick shorter himself before ski patrol took him off the mountain.