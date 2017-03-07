Libya's eastern parliament quits UN peace deal with Tripoli

BENGHAZI, Libya — Libya's eastern parliament has voted to withdraw its support for a United Nations peace deal and Government of National Accord, stoking concerns that recent violence in the fractured country could escalate.

Abdullah Ablaihig, spokesman for the Tobruk-based, internationally recognized House of Representatives, said the body voted Tuesday to reject all agreements with the U.N.-backed government led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli.

The body called on all Libyan parties to condemn militias that occupied two key oil terminals last week, describing them as "terrorist attacks." The militias, which oppose the parliament, say they intend to take the eastern city of Benghazi and drive Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter from the area. Hifter's army is allied to the parliament, while the Tripoli government opposes him.