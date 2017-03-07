Museum of Albanian alphabet attacked in Macedonian city

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonian police say vandals have damaged a museum dedicated to the Albanian alphabet, amid increasing political tension over the official status of the Albanian language in the country.

The attack early Tuesday in the southwestern city of Bitola damaged the front door and windows. Police said petrol bombs were thrown inside but caused little damage. No arrests have been made.

Macedonia's culture ministry and dominant conservative VMRO-DPMNE party condemned the attack.

Political tension is increasing since parliamentary elections in December left neither the conservatives nor the main opposition Social Democrats with enough seats in parliament to govern alone.