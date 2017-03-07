Myanmar military calls for ethnic rebels to join peace talks

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar's government is urging ethnic rebel groups to join talks to achieve a nationwide peace agreement even after one of the groups raided a government-controlled town Monday in an attack that killed five policemen and five civilians.

The office of military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing charged that the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army — which represents the ethnic Chinese Kokang minority — had attacked Laukkai in northern Shan state to try to create a liberated zone under rebel control.