Nation's best cheesemakers out to prove it in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — The national cheese spotlight this week turns to Wisconsin — where else? — as judges get ready to sniff, taste and touch thousands of samples in the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.
The national contest alternates each year with the world cheese-off. Judging is Tuesday and Wednesday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, with winners announced Thursday.
Some things to know about the contest:
THIS SNACKDOWN IS BRUTAL
Entries for the national competition are up 22
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE
The competition has 48 judges nibbling their way through 101 categories. They include ones you'd expect — mild cheddar, colby, mozzarella — and a few you might not, like smear-ripened soft cheese (cheese smeared with bacterial cultures during ripening),
DAIRY STATE DOMINATION
Wisconsin had the most entries of any state, but New York, Vermont, California and Idaho also were in the top 5. Thirty-three states are represented altogether.
OTHER COMPETITIONS
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association event this week is the largest technical evaluation of cheese, butter and yogurt in the U.S. It started in 1981. The American Cheese Society also holds a national competition, but theirs is every year and moves to different regions of the country. Last year, they had 1,843 entries.
WHO LOVES CHEESE? WE DO
People bought nearly $18 million in cheese from U.S. retailers in 2015, up nearly 3