New Jersey zoning board turns down Muslim community centre
BAYONNE, N.J. — A New Jersey zoning board has turned down an application to open a Muslim community
Citing parking and traffic concerns, the board voted 5-4 Monday to reject the project.
The Jersey Journal (http://bit.ly/2lS6Bvg ) reports board chairman Mark Urban told the audience to stop making comments about religion, because it was a zoning issue. He said he was embarrassed by some of the comments made at the meeting.
