Ohio suspect in women's slayings awaits 2nd report on sanity
ASHLAND, Ohio — A man suspected of killing several women in Ohio will have to await another evaluation report as he pursues an insanity
An April 7 hearing is scheduled on whether Shawn Grate was sane at the time of his alleged crimes.
One evaluation found Grate was sane at the time, and that report was discussed Monday in a video conference in an Ashland County court. But
Police arrested Grate in September after finding two bodies in an Ashland home where another woman said she was held captive. Grate was indicted on charges including murder in that case.
Investigators say he admitted killing at least two other women elsewhere.
