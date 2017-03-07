Pakistan temporarily reopens its border with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani officials say authorities have temporarily reopened the two main border crossings with Afghanistan after the closure of the border last month following a string of deadly militant attacks.

They say all those with valid travel documents will be allowed to cross on Tuesday and on Wednesday through the Torkham crossing in the northwest or the Chaman in the southwest.

They two are major arteries for trade and commerce between the two neighbours . Other crossings are less in use and will remain closed.

The measure is aimed at easing tensions between the two countries and the backlog of people and vehicles trying to cross over.