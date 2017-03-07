Panama ex-dictator Noriega has surgery to remove brain tumour

PANAMA CITY — The daughter of former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega says he had an operation to remove a benign brain tumour .

Thays Noriega says her father is out of surgery and in intensive care at a Panama City hospital.

Hospital officials have not given a report on Tuesday's operation and did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

The 83-year-old former strongman had been in prison for corruption and the killings of opponents during his 1983-89 regime.

He was transferred to house arrest Jan. 29 to prepare for the procedure originally scheduled for Feb. 15.