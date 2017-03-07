Paterson, New Jersey, mayor facing corruption charges

PATERSON, N.J. — New Jersey authorities said Tuesday that Paterson's mayor and three supervisors in the city's public works department are facing corruption charges.

Details will be made public later in the day, Attorney General Christopher Porrino said.

Mayor Jose "Joey" Torres' office had no immediate comment, but said a statement may be issued later.

Torres, the first Hispanic mayor of Paterson, won his first term in 2002 as a Democrat and was re-elected in 2006. He lost another re-election bid in 2010 but won the office again in 2014, running as an independent.

He has been the focus of a state investigation for the past year involving work city public works employees allegedly did at his home while being paid overtime.

Torres previously has said no city workers had ever done private jobs for him, but he has repeatedly declined to comment about the allegations at length. Media reports have appeared to show city employees doing such work for Torrres, from washing his scooter and building bookshelves to doing construction at his nephew's would-be business.

The indictment does not prevent Torres from continuing to serve as Paterson's mayor while the charges are pending, and city officials say they don't expect him to resign anytime soon.

Torres' predecessor, Martin Barnes, also was indicted in 2002 while he was in office. He fought the indictment and unsuccessfully sought re-election that year, losing to Torres. Barnes later pleaded guilty and served more than two years in federal prison.