Pricey parking spot in Brooklyn on the market for $300,000
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A parking space at a garage in Park Slope, Brooklyn, is on the market for $300,000.
NBC New York (http://bit.ly/2lXUNsi ) says the last one there sold for $280,000.
A
Julia Kite of the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives says it's also around the current price of a condo in another part of Brooklyn.
But it's the new normal since developers tore down a 300-space garage to build new homes.
Karen Ratner says she paid more than $100,000 for her spot a few years ago.
She says there's just "no other parking available."
___
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com
Most Popular
-
Halifax taxi driver 'an innocent man' being pilloried in public, his lawyer says
-
Wildrose on Campus fires communications director over 'feminism is cancer' email
-
Organizers say planned protest against Judge Gregory Lenehan will give voice to 'outrage'
-
Emma Watson fires back at critics of Vanity Fair photo shoot