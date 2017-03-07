Restive Chinese region offers rewards to recruit more police

BEIJING — Authorities in China's western region of Xinjiang are offering high salaries and other benefits to recruit police in the restive area, which has seen bloody attacks blamed on separatists.

A notice Tuesday on the website of the government of Kashgar city in Xinjiang said 3,000 male officers are being offered monthly salaries beginning at 5,000 yuan ($724), well above the regional average.

The recruitment drive is the latest step to ramp up security in the area, where members of the native Uighur (WEE-gur) ethnic group have been blamed for deadly attacks on government targets and migrants from other parts of China.