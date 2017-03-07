Thai military drops defamation case over torture report

BANGKOK — Thailand's military has withdrawn criminal complaints of defamation and violating the computer law against three human rights activists who issued a report alleging torture by security forces in the country's insurgency-plagued south, a decision welcomed by rights groups.

A spokesman for the army's Internal Security Operations Command, which filed the charges, said Tuesday the military was withdrawing the complaints to facilitate future co-operation between private groups and officials.

The activists' report, released in January 2016, detailed 54 accounts of alleged torture by officials during interrogations in southern Thailand.