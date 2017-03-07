The Latest: After hard winter, Oregon snowpack rebounds
A
A
Share via Email
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on Oregon Snowpack (all times local):
The latest on Oregon's snowpack:
12:30 p.m.
The statewide snowpack for Oregon is 138
The Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service released numbers Tuesday that also show above-average precipitation statewide.
The last time Oregon's snowpack was well above normal on March 1 was in 2008, when it was 157
Last year, Oregon's snowpack was 94
Scott Oviatt, a hydrologist with the USDA, says snow accumulation in February was twice the normal amount at many monitoring locations.
The combined news is a boon for farmers who have struggled with drought recently in much of the state.