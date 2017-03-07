The Latest: WikiLeaks says it reveals CIA hacking tools

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the publication by WikiLeaks of what it described as thousands of pages of confidential files about CIA hacking activities (all times local):

11:23 a.m.

Among the confidential documents published by WikiLeaks were a series of files purportedly attached to the CIA's Operational Support Branch. They described tools and projects with exotic names, among them Time Stomper, Fight Club, Jukebox, Bartender, Wild Turkey and Margarita. Many of those tools contained no additional data, so it was unclear what the projects were designed to do.

But a separate accompanying file contains a welcome statement that hinted at the malware and intrusion instruments at the agency's command: "Ah yeah, OSB Projects y'all! You know we got the dankest Trojans and collection tools for all your windows asset assist and ORC needs."

It was not immediately clear what "ORC" stood for, although the acronym frequently refers to "Old Red Cracker," a mysterious, early hacking pioneer who openly published directions for reverse-engineering software blueprints in efforts to identify vulnerabilities in them.

___

10:59 a.m.

The WikiLeaks release poses one of the first big tests for Mike Pompeo, a former GOP congressman from Kansas, who is President Donald Trump's new CIA director. During his confirmation hearing, just two months ago, Pompeo was asked to assess America's preparedness in the cyber domain.

"We have an awful lot of work to do," Pompeo told members of the Senate intelligence committee. He said there is "no reason to expect that this threat is going to diminish" and that work was needed by all of government to "achieve better cybersecurity for the national infrastructure, as well."

__

9:18 a.m.

WikiLeaks has published thousands of documents that it says come from the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence, a dramatic release that appears to give an eye-opening look at the intimate details of the agency's cyberespionage effort.

The dump could not immediately be authenticated by The Associated Press. The CIA did not return repeated messages seeking comment, but WikiLeaks has a long track record of releasing top secret government documents.

One expert who examined the dump, Rendition Infosec founder Jake Williams, told the AP it appeared legitimate.