The Latest: Handyman gets life for killing 2

DEER LODGE, Mont. — The Latest on the sentencing of David Wayne Nelson in the deaths of Greg Giannonatti and his mother Beverly Giannonatti in Deer Lodge (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

A handyman was sentenced to life in prison for killing a Deer Lodge man and his mother after being confronted over the theft of 1,700 ounces of silver.

David Wayne Nelson, who is 54, must serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole.

Nelson pleaded guilty in September to two counts of deliberate homicide for the deaths of 57-year-old Greg Giannonatti and 79-year-old Beverly Giannonatti.

The Giannonattis were reported missing in late October 2015, beginning a monthlong investigation that ended when Nelson confessed to stealing the silver from Greg Giannonatti, selling it for $26,000 in Missoula and killing the Giannonattis during a confrontation over the theft.

Prosecutors say Nelson led investigators to their bodies northwest of town. He pleaded guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide last September.

