The Latest: Hit man in Texas murder-for-hire set to die

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Latest on the execution in Texas of Rolando Ruiz (all times local):

430 p.m.

Texas death row inmate Rolando Ruiz has been moved to a small cell near the death chamber to await his scheduled Tuesday evening execution for the contract killing of a San Antonio woman in 1992.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark says the 44-year-old Ruiz is calm as the U.S. Supreme Court considers at least three appeals his lawyers have filed seeking to halt his lethal injection.

Ruiz could be taken to the Texas death chamber as early as 6 p.m., but prison officials will wait until all appeals are resolved before carrying out the punishment. The execution warrant remains in effect until midnight.

Ruiz was convicted of accepting $2,000 to fatally shoot 29-year-old Theresa Rodriguez outside her home. Evidence showed her husband and brother-in-law arranged her murder.

_____

1:15 a.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering appeals from attorneys trying to keep a paid hit man from execution in Texas for gunning down a San Antonio woman in a life insurance scheme nearly a quarter-century ago.

Rolando Ruiz was convicted of accepting $2,000 to fatally shoot 29-year-old Theresa Rodriguez outside her home in 1992. Evidence showed her husband and brother-in-law both orchestrated her contract murder.

Ruiz's lethal injection Tuesday evening would be the third this year in Texas and the fifth nationally.