The Latest: Pipeline owners say delay needed before fix

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on an underwater natural gas pipeline leak in Alaska's Cook Inlet (all times local):

3 p.m.

The company that owns a natural gas pipeline leaking in Alaska's Cook Inlet says it's pleased that a federal pipeline safety office has not called for an immediate repair.

Hilcorp Alaska LLC estimates that up to 310,000 cubic feet of processed natural gas is spewing daily from its underwater pipe into the inlet that's home to an endangered beluga whale population.

The company says sea ice, strong tides and haphazard weather make it too dangerous for divers to repair the leak immediately.

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration has issued a proposed safety order calling for repairs by May 1.

Hilcorp says its top priority is the safety of response personnel.

The company says that based on observations to date, the company believes the leak does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.

___

10 a.m.

A federal pipeline safety office says natural gas leaking from an underwater pipeline in Alaska's Cook Inlet may have started flowing in December.

Gas from the pipeline was spotted bubbling to the surface Feb. 7.

But the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration says a flow analysis indicates it started leaking in late December.

The agency has issued a proposed safety order requiring the line to be repaired by May 1 or shut down.

Pipeline owner Hilcorp Alaska, LLC, has 30 days to respond.

Hazardous winter conditions including sea ice and strong tides have prevented divers from repairing the leak.

The company estimates 210,000 to 310,000 cubic feet of gas daily is leaking into winter habitat of endangered beluga whales.